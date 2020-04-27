Mulvane City Council had a virtual meeting last Monday that included a number of items discussed over Zoom.
One of those items was an ordinance that would allow the city to waive late fees, penalties and additional deposit requirements “during times of emergency.” It was also requested in the proposed ordinance that city council be authorized to allow non-payers to remain on the “level-pay” accommodation. The council passed the ordinance unanimously.
Also discussed was the Mulvane swimming pool and its possible opening update. The plan for Mulvane’s pool is to open around the second week of June “if possible,” pool manager Megan Bryant said in the meeting. That would allow time for training of current and new lifeguards. The pool currently has 19 certified lifeguards. Some programs, such as swimming lessons and parties, would depend on current stay-at-home and social distancing restrictions. Bryant said that if the pool has a delayed opening, the new clownfish slide may not be installed this season. The situation is being reevaluated every two weeks.
The city council also approved the purchase of a new chest compression device for Mulvane EMS. The Mulvane EMS is currently prepping a new ambulance for service, and an additional chest compression device is needed for the vehicle. The device allows employees to be restrained in a seat while providing lifesaving patient care. The medical brand Life-Assist provided a quote for a Defibtech Lifeline ARM Mechanical Chest Compression Device at the cost of $11,242.73. The council approved the purchase unanimously.