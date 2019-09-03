An upcoming business seminar hosted by the Mulvane Chamber of Commerce will feature a local entrepreneur.
Called KanLaunch, the seminar serves as a forum for entrepreneurs and startup companies to share business ideas, receive feedback and network.
The event is free and open to the public. It will begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 14 at city hall, 211 N. 2nd St.
Presenters at the event will be Heather Williams, owner of Heather Lane Salon and Boutique in Mulvane, and Jeanine Phillips, executive director of the Fundamental Learning Center in Wichita.