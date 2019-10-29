An upcoming installment of the Mulvane Chamber of Commerce’s “KanLaunch” will feature young entrepreneurs and a focus on kids.
The monthly seminar serves as a forum for entrepreneurs and startup companies to share business ideas, receive feedback and network.
The event is free and open to the public. It will begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 9 at Mulvane City Hall’s council chambers, 211 N. 2nd St.
Presenters at the event will be Parker Carson, owner of Usete; Clement Hecks, owner of Premium Used Goods; William Hoobler, owner of Hoobler Firewood Service; and Beau Pitzer, owner of B&B Lawn Care Service.