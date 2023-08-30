Crowds swarmed the streets of downtown Mulvane through the final weekend of August, “harvesting memories” as the city celebrated the 150th year of the traditional Old Settlers Days festival. Aug. 26 was even officially proclaimed Mulvane Old Settlers Day by the Sedgwick County Commission.
Winners were crowned in everything from photography competitions to the rodeo to the annual Little Miss Pioneer contest. In its 150th year, the festival showed no signs of slowing down offering fun for all ages with musical performances, a parade, carnival, car show and much more.