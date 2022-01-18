On the heels of a downward trend throughout 2021, Mulvane’s Kansas Star Casino posted its highest monthly gambling revenue figures in seven months during December.
According to the casino, revenue exceeded $14.8 million in December 2021, which translates to $148,541.19 for the city of Mulvane. Mulvane, Sedgwick County and Sumner County all receive a 1% share of the monthly revenue from the Kansas Star Casino.
The revenue posted – and shared with local municipalities – was the highest it has been for the Mulvane casino since April 2021.