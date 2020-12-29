This story was republished as part of the Informer's 2020 Year in Review. It was originally published Nov. 18, 2020.
Thanks to a program through the Kansas Department of Commerce, funded by federal allocations from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the city of Mulvane was able to help out a number of local small businesses in November.
Part of the first wave of state municipalities to receive the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response (CDBG-CV) funds, Mulvane was awarded a total of $132,000 in June (with a total of $120,000 after the city hired a grant administrator).
Distribution of those CDBG-CV grants was approved at the start of November, with 10 businesses being selected to receive funds including: Jane’s Landing, Empire Tacos, The Mulvane News, Set Free Dance Studio, Sip Brands (Lacie Leatherman), Lil’ Deuce Scoop, Main Street Nutrition, Merle’s Barber Shop, Heather Lane and Royal Enterprises (Kona Ice).
In total, Pile noted 17 local businesses applied for the CDBG-CV grants – with CABCS LLC and Pizza Place Inc. later approved for additional grant funds.
“We’re especially happy to see some of it going to our brick and mortar businesses,” said Mulvane Community Development Director Joel Pile after distribution approval. “We met with a number of them and expenses have continued to pile up. Even though they were closed for several months, they still are trying to get out of that hole. This was a really beneficial way to get them some funds to do that.”
Looking at the bigger picture Sara Erb, owner of local coffee shop Jane’s Landing, said she was trying to analyze where and how those funds could have the maximum impact.
“Now, with COVID numbers rising, I feel like I need to be way conservative with that because I don’t know what’s in store,” Erb said. “I think a lot about the ripple effects of this kind of aid.”
CDBG-CV grants were intended to help local businesses retain jobs for low-to-moderate income individuals by covering capital expenses (i.e., inventory, wages, utilities, etc.).
“I certainly hope the businesses that receive it, it will help in some of the recovery efforts,” Pile said, “and will bridge that gap that they experienced when they had to be closed and the loss of revenue that they experienced.”