The Mulvane Board of Education approved a 3 percent raise for administrators at their September 14 meeting following an executive session. The decision mirrors a raise approved for other USD 263 employees at the board’s August 31 meeting. The board approved a 3 percent raise for all teachers, special service employees and classified employees at that meeting. The Mulvane Board of Education’s next meeting is on September 28.
Mulvane Board of Education approves raise for administration
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read