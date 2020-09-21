mulvane public schools logo.png

The Mulvane Board of Education approved a 3 percent raise for administrators at their September 14 meeting following an executive session. The decision mirrors a raise approved for other USD 263 employees at the board’s August 31 meeting. The board approved a 3 percent raise for all teachers, special service employees and classified employees at that meeting. The Mulvane Board of Education’s next meeting is on September 28.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags