If you want to explore the world from the comfort of the Derby Public Library, this art exhibition is for you.
Artist Stephanie Bayliff picked the pieces for her solo exhibition “Wandering in Place,” currently on display in the Derby Public Library, with COVID-19 in mind. She wanted viewers to be able to lose themselves in a piece of art without having to go anywhere.
“You can kind of get lost and go to some other place in each of these paintings,” Bayliff said. “You can go to the pier. You can look out on the ocean. In the café piece, it’s like you're standing out there on the street. You can hear the hustle and bustle.”
The show has 19 pieces, intentionally meant to reference COVID-19.
Bayliff, who is the circulation librarian at Munson Primary School in Mulvane, has had a lifelong interest in art.
“In high school I was always drawing,” Bayliff said. “Every time I could pick classes, I signed up for art classes.”
But after graduating from Derby High School, life got in the way.
“You have kids and families, and it kind of gets pushed to the side for a while,” Bayliff said. Bayliff is married and has three kids. Her youngest is now a freshman in high school.
“Kids get bigger and less needy, and you can carve out some time for yourself,” Bayliff said.
Bayliff started painting again about four years ago. She used YouTube videos and online courses to help hone her skills.
Bayliff put her art out in the world for the first time about two years ago at Wichita’s Gallery XII, a cooperative art gallery.
“It was just enough to kind of ease me into it and realize that it’s okay, I can have my art on the wall, and nobody’s going to be like ‘Oh my gosh, that’s terrible,’” Bayliff said. “Actually, they were like ‘That’s really pretty great, keep going.’ That helped me build some confidence.”
Now she has a few more shows under her belt, including “Wandering in Place,” which is her first solo exhibition. She has also been asked to do another show at the library next year.
When it comes to her taste in art, Bayliff loves impressionism – she’s not much of a realist because she doesn’t “have the patience to sit there and do every tiny detail.”
Her favorite artist is Vincent van Gogh.
“He could see things in a different way,” Bayliff said.
She is primarily a painter, but she likes to play around with a variety of mediums, including pastels, watercolors, fiber arts, sewing, quilting and more.
Bayliff stressed that anyone with an interest in art should join a class, watch some videos, or just start creating something.
“Just make that stroke and see what happens. If you ruin the painting, you can paint it again.”
Bayliff’s exhibition will remain on display in the High Wall Gallery through the end of the month.