For Mulvane artist Stephanie Bayliff, her latest exhibit (“Bold”) at the Derby Public Library’s High Wall Gallery – up now through Nov. 30 – perfectly encapsulates her creative process.
“I don’t focus just on one thing. I really love to explore everything,” Bayliff said. “If there’s something to try, I try it.”
A total of 17 pieces make up the exhibit currently on display, ranging from acrylic to mixed media to woven tapestries. This marks Bayliff’s second showcase at the Derby Public Library, with her work also having been featured at Gallery XII, the Wichita Art Museum and Carriage Factory Art Gallery in Newton.
While Bayliff lives in Mulvane currently, she grew up in Derby and graduated from Derby High School – where she took a number of art classes. She said she has been painting on and off her whole life, taking it up more seriously around six years ago.
Bayliff has taken inspiration for her art from a number of sources – including social media, classes at the Hubbard Arts Center and experiences with students, serving as a school librarian at Munson Elementary in Mulvane.
Now, Bayliff is gearing up to lead a number of her own classes at the Hubbard Arts Center on acrylic painting, barn quilt painting and tapestry weaving (herself a member of the Kansas Art Guild and Wichita Cavers, Spinners and Dyers Guild). The more she puts her work out there – whether as an instructor or exhibitor – the more she admitted she enjoys the process, and the feedback.
“For someone who’s never done it before, it’s very scary because these are like all your babies for everyone to judge,” Bayliff said. “As you gain confidence, I just love to share it with people and get their reactions.”
Given her penchant for exploring different mediums, Bayliff noted the timeline in creating a piece can vary whether she’s experimenting with different textures, building on early sketches or exploring some other new techniques.
Admittedly, Bayliff said she is always excited about the next piece, but looking back the ones she has enjoyed the most are the ones where she has let her creative juices flow.
“Probably my favorites are ones that I thought, you know what, I’m just gonna try it,” Bayliff said. “I know there’s all these rules and I know you’re supposed to do it this way, but I’m just gonna try this and see what happens.”
Constantly evolving as an artist, Bayliff noted she is grateful for the opportunities the Derby Arts Council and library have provided to showcase her work. Serving as an instructor now, too, she is hopeful her art may inspire others to explore that creative medium.
“When they come out to see it, I hope they’re inspired to try it themselves,” Bayliff said. “If you just try it, you might find some joy in it.”