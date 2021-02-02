The Mulvane American Legion Post will host a valentine’s steak dinner for members and guests.
The dinner is set from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 at the American Legion Post 136 building, 410 Louis Drive, Mulvane. Attendees can purchase one of three meals, all of which include a meat of choice, vegetable, roll, salad and either a baked potato or mashed potatoes with gravy.
Meats include a 10-ounce KC strip ($16), a 12-ounce ribeye ($16), and grilled chicken ($14). All proceeds will go toward the American Legion Post 136.
Those who would like to attend can RSVP at the Legion Post’s bar or by calling 316-777-4301. The deadline to RSVP is Thursday, Feb. 4.
The American Legion Post is also offering a raffle for a steak dinner for two. One hundred tickets will be sold at $5 each. The post will then draw a winner live on Facebook at 6 p.m. Feb. 4.