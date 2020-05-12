Mulvane has received $25,000 in transient guest tax funds, which are to be used in fiscal year 2020.
A transient guest tax is a tax imposed on guests of hotels or other lodging facilities. Use of the $25,000 is limited to events or promotions that will likely result in overnight stays at the Mulvane Kansas Star Hampton Inn.
The city and Chamber proposed a promotion with giveaways that include gift certificates for area restaurants and local businesses. The final plan for the funds will be tabled until the reopening of the state further unfolds.