The Mulvane Recreation Commission is offering kids a chance encounter with Santa on Dec. 3, hosting photo opportunities and breakfast with the jolly old elf from 8 to 11 a.m. at the rec center’s Community Room.
For breakfast, attendees will get their choice of a breakfast sandwich or Dunkin’ donuts (for $5 each) and will also be able to enjoy crafts, a hot cocoa bar and get photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus inside the MRC from 9 to 11 a.m. Santa will also be available for photos in the drive-thru from 8 to 9 a.m.