Getting on the esports train, the Mulvane Recreation Commission will be starting its own esports leagues in 2022. To get members ready and give them a taste of what to expect, the MRC (632 E. Mulvane St.) will be holding a launch party for the leagues on New Year’s Eve.
The launch party will feature the games that will be included as part of the inaugural season – “Halo 3 ODST” for the Xbox One, and “Mario Kart Deluxe 8” and “Super Smash Bros.” for the Nintendo Switch. There will be a sports game included as well, but that selection has yet to be determined.
Each season will run about four months, according to MRC Assistant Director of Youth Programs Brittani Forgey, or “enough time to really kind of let everybody play and then have a decent playoff season into finals.”
Nostalgia for the social gaming of the past drove some of the MRC staff’s decision to launch the esports leagues now, but Forgey admitted the pandemic also partially motivated the decision – with esports seen as a hybrid event that could attract a varying crowd.
“With COVID and everything changing, it kind of seemed like a great opportunity to offer something that could still bring people back in,” Forgey said, “but if they are uncomfortable we may have some options for how they could play from home but still socialize with the community.”
Dates and times for regular league play have not been set yet, but it is set up for participants to come to the MRC – which has all the equipment (Xbox One and Nintendo Switch consoles) – for matches. Through league manager program Mission Control, Forgey noted there will be a way to upload results to allow for remote play, though the exact logistics are still being worked out.
MRC esports leagues will be offered to anyone ages 11 and up (with some more adult games requiring a parental waiver), with competition brackets to be formed for different age groups. Prizes will be offered through league play and the launch party as well. Those who register before Dec. 17 for the launch party will also get a free shirt.
“We really want everyone to kind of come to the launch party, see what we’re going to be offering and get the feel and experience for it,” Forgey said.
As with the competitive brackets, the launch party will be split into age groups as well, with individuals ages 11-15 welcome from 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 31 and the later portion (9 p.m. to midnight) tailored to the 16 and older crowd. Snacks and drinks will also be available to all attendees and there will be open practice time before the tournaments begin.
Staff are excited for the launch of the leagues, as they predict it will expand its programming in multiple ways.
“I think it really opens us up to a whole different market in our community,” Forgey said. “As a gamer, before I worked here, I was not always necessarily connected in with what the Rec was doing, so it really opens us up to a whole different demographic and community.”
For more information or to sign up for the launch party ($5 per person), visit mulvanerec.com.