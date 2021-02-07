The Mulvane Public Library Board of Trustees has an opening to fill. The board meets at 5:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month for approximately one hour.
Interested individuals within the Mulvane city limits are encouraged to fill out an application and return it to the library or city. The current library board will review applications and provide a recommendation to the mayor, who will make the final appointment.
Applications are requested to be submitted by March 5. Hard copies are available at the library, located at 408 N. Second Ave. in Mulvane, or online at mulvanekansas.com.