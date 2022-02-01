Vistitors to the Mulvane Public Library will have the opportunity to grow – in more ways than one – at the upcoming seed swap and discussion that the library will host at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28.
Bartlett Arboretum’s Vicky Hilgers and President of the Kansas Native Plant Society Krista Dahlinger will be on hand to talk about growing food and flowers this year, as well as go over steps for garden preparation ahead of the growing season.
Attendees are encouraged to bring seeds (flowers, vegetables, herbs, etc.) to share as part of the event.