Mowing clinic

Sedgwick County Extension’s annual lawn mowing clinic will be held in two sessions on March 15, teaching youth how run their own mowing business.

The Sedgwick County Extension Education Center will host two sessions of its annual youth lawn mowing clinic in the 4-H Hall (7001 W. 21st St. North) March 15, right in the midst of spring break for many area schools.

Sessions will be held from 9:20 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:20 to 3:30 p.m. on March 15. The clinics are designed to assist youth (in fifth through ninth grade) in learning the basics of safely running a lawn mowing business and earning summer income.

