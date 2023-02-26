The Sedgwick County Extension Education Center will host two sessions of its annual youth lawn mowing clinic in the 4-H Hall (7001 W. 21st St. North) March 15, right in the midst of spring break for many area schools.
Sessions will be held from 9:20 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:20 to 3:30 p.m. on March 15. The clinics are designed to assist youth (in fifth through ninth grade) in learning the basics of safely running a lawn mowing business and earning summer income.
Information passed on at the clinic will familiarize young entrepreneurs with the different types of lawn grasses that grow in the area and how to properly care for each type. In addition, the training will provide youth with knowledge of lawn mower safety, maintenance, and the business skills necessary in order to run their own successful lawn mowing business.
As part of the clinic, each youth participating will receive a lawn care information packet, business cards and safety equipment. At the conclusion of each clinic, a short graduation ceremony will be held and each participant will also earn a certificate of completion.
Cost for either session of the clinic is $10 through March 3 and increases to $15 after that date. Space is limited, so attendees are encouraged to register early, as classes are expected to fill up. Those interested can register online at www.sedgwick.ksu.edu/events. Check-in will start at 9 a.m. for the morning session and 1 p.m. for the afternoon session.
The Youth Lawn Mowing Clinic is sponsored by K-State Research & Extension - Sedgwick County and the Sedgwick County Extension Master Gardener volunteers. For more information, call 316-660-0100.