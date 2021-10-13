Park City will play host for Kansas’ largest indoor motorcycle show this weekend.
The show, called “The Park City Chill,” will be held from Oct. 15 to 17 at Hartman Arena, 8151 N. Hartman Arena Dr., Park City.
The event will feature over 50 area booth vendors and 22 different motorcycle classes, including customs, baggers, stock, street and drag bikes.
Tickets will be sold at the door. Spectator tickets are $12 each or $15 for a weekend pass. Children 12 and under are free.
At the event, top custom bike builders will compete for the coveted “Chill Man” trophy. Live concerts will also be held Oct. 15 and 16. Click here for more information.