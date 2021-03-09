During an attempted traffic stop at 2:30 a.m. March 5, a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy approached a rider on a motorcycle for a registration violation near the intersection of 47th Street South and Broadview.
After the deputy turned on his lights to signal the rider to pull over, he fled eastbound on the motorcycle. The driver then struck a raised median at the intersection of 47th Street South and Oliver, ending the pursuit less than one mile from where it started.
Timothy A. Tatum, a 37-year-old male from Wichita, was identified as the driver of the motorcycle. Tatum succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 2:38 a.m. on March 5. The accident is still under investigation at this time.