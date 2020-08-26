Once again, the Sedgwick County Commission was reviewing amendments to an emergency public health order proposed by Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns, which were brought forward at the commission’s Aug. 19 meeting.
The two most recent amendments focused on individual mask exemptions and business operations, with the first changing the age of exemption for children from 11 and under to 5 and under. It was also noted that licensed daycare facilities are not exempt from masks under the current order.
Minns said changing the mask exemption to children 5 and under has more to do with the potential effect on others rather than the effect on children themselves, as there are still a “lot of mysteries” on how COVID-19 impacts them.
“At this point, our main concern is about children transmitting it to adults and other children. We still don’t know how effective transmitters they are,” Minns said. “We’re working in an information deficit. We still are learning more about this virus and individuals.”
School has not been in session since the pandemic started, Minns pointed out. With many getting ready to open in the next few weeks, the county is entering a new phase and he said there is no way to know the effect that school reopenings will have on infections and transmissions.
Currently, Sedgwick County’s positive case rate is about 10 percent (10 percent of individuals tested for COVID-19 receive positive results). The Kansas State Department of Education has released guidelines recommending no physical school activities under those conditions. Minns went even further, saying he would like to see the positivity rate drop to five percent.
Reopening was also discussed as it pertains to bars and nightclubs, with that being the second amendment Minns proposed. Bars, nightclubs (closed under previous orders) and restaurants that serve alcohol could be open until 11 p.m. but cannot exceed 50 percent of the fire code capacity. Curbside/carryout services would be allowed to continue after 11 p.m.
While Commissioner Jim Howell foresaw issues getting 6- to 11-year-olds to “consistently and effectively” wear masks, he said he was glad to see bars and nightclubs allowed to reopen. While he perceived the earlier curfews as “moving the goalpost,” fellow commissioner Lacey Cruse saw the move to reopen bars and nightclubs as a way to “even the playing field” and no longer adversely affect one industry over another.
Masks remain a crucial part of the order, though, both in bars and elsewhere. While commissioners questioned why the county should be making that decision over school districts, Minns noted the case numbers not lowering to the point he would like and a lack of effective data regarding coronavirus transmission among children played a large role in his amendments.
Recognizing that the community would like to get back to normal as soon as possible, Minns noted there are only a handful of ways to do so. Use of masks (as well as social distancing, hand hygiene, and gathering limitations) is one of them and it’s not a measure he projects to be going away anytime soon.
“I’d prefer not to close any businesses; I’d prefer not to have any restrictions on any businesses at all. I actually would prefer not to have to require people to wear a mask, but as I mentioned I have very limited tools,” Minns said. “My objective here is to keep the rate of disease as low as possible, prevent long-term complications and prevent people from getting this virus and spreading it to others. That’s all we’re trying to do.”
Pressed on how much longer he expects the health order to be in effect, Minns noted the positivity rate dropped from 13.3 percent to 9.2 percent in a span of four weeks, so it is something that will continue to be readdressed.
What Minns noted Sedgwick County can’t afford is a reversion to case rates it was seeing in June and July, which is why he proposed the stricter mandates stay in place.
“You’ve gotta keep full court pressure on this thing or it’s just gonna raise its ugly head again like it did at the end of May. I don’t like it, but that’s what we’ve learned will happen,” Minns said.
“This is not forever. This is not going to be the rest of our lives,” Cruse said. “This is only until we can get this thing under control and make sure that everybody in our community is as safe as possible.”
Sedgwick County Commissioners voted 3-2 to affirm Minns’ new public health order (with the same measures except for the two proposed changes) to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 22 and continue through midnight Sept. 8.