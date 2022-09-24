Health Insurance Rate

The rate of uninsured Kansans remained steady between 2019 and 2021 at 9.2%.

 ROSE CONLON/KANSAS NEWS SERVICE

WICHITA – Federal pandemic programs that buoyed health insurance rates nationwide in 2021 didn’t ultimately lead to an increase in coverage in Kansas – meaning that, for the first time in decades, Kansans are significantly less likely to have health insurance than the U.S. population as a whole.

As millions of Americans lost jobs and with it their employer-based health insurance, the federal government enacted broad relief measures to help people access coverage. Those programs contributed to a marked drop in the rate of uninsured Americans in 2021 to match a prior record low of 8.6%, according to new data released recently by the Census Bureau.

0
0
0
0
0