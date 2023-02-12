Jerry Moran Image

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) recently introduced legislation to help expand health resources for veterans and their caregivers.

 COURTESY/KANSAS REFLECTOR

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), ranking member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, started the month of February by introducing legislation to improve the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) by creating fair and commonsense processes for evaluating and assessing veterans who need a caregiver and providing additional support to caregivers themselves.

The Reinforcing Enhanced Support through Promoting Equity for Caregivers Today (RESPECT) Act legislation would amend the PCAFC to make certain mental health professionals and neurological specialists participate in the evaluation and assessment process for veterans. Additionally, the bill would create an assessment waiver process for caregivers of veterans with chronic or degenerative conditions. The RESPECT Act would also allow certain caregivers to have access to valuable mental health resources in the community.

