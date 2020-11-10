On Nov. 4, U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies – announced a $1 million grant to the City of Wichita from the Innovations in Community-Based Crime Reduction Program (CBCR) through the Department of Justice (DOJ).
The DOJ’s CBCR aims to reduce serious and violent crime by supporting a multi-faceted approach to addressing issues in high-crime neighborhoods and is intended to work in conjunction with broader neighborhood revitalization efforts.