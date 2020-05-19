With Boeing Industrial District’s non-annexation agreement up for renewal in 2020, a resolution for modifications was brought before municipalities within three miles of the district.
The Boeing Industrial District is located west of McConnell AFB, east of K-15 and I-35, north of 47th St. South and south of 31st St. South – having the ability to provide numerous municipal services similar to a city.
Modifications being requested include changing the name to the Aerospace Industrial District, adding four areas (mainly along K-15 and I-35) to the district and removing one area (at 31st St. South and Oliver) for the development of a medical clinic.
Given that the district modifications are outside the Future Urban Growth Area in Derby’s Comprehensive Plan through 2040, City Planner Scott Knebel recommended approving the modifications. The Derby City Council adopted a resolution recommending the boundary changes be granted.