The Sedgwick County Health Department’s Mobile Outreach Response testing unit will return to the area with upcoming dates schedule in both Haysville and Derby.
Sedgwick County’s MOR team will be conducting testing from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 23 at the Haysville Community Center (130 E. Second St. S.). It will also hold testing from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 24 at The Pavilion in Derby’s Madison Avenue Central Park (512 E. Madison Ave.).
MOR testing is conducted at no cost. For more information, call the health department at 316-660-7300.