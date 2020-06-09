On Monday Sedgwick County’s Local Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns recommended that Sedgwick County residents continue to follow Phase 2 guidelines of the state’s Ad Astra recovery plan, modified to a gathering limit of 20 through Friday, July 3 (or for two 14-day incubation periods).
Minns made this recommendation due to increased community activity and interaction over the Memorial Day weekend and the following two weeks.
“After watching the trends and community activity, I believe that it is too soon for our community to move into Phase 3,” Minns said.
Since Memorial Day weekend, a slight increase in the percentage of daily positive cases in the community has happened, instead of a decline as is suggested to transition from one phase to the next.