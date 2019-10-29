Haysville’s Riggs Park will step back in time this weekend to the mid-19th and early 20th century Midwest.
No – there won’t be any time machines. Instead, the park and its visitors will travel through history with the help of historic actors as part of the 13th annual Living History Rendezvous, which takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The nonprofit organization was founded by the Haysville Community Library and Wichita Buffalo Soldiers as a way to educate citizens about the heritage of Kansas and other states in the Midwest.
“It’s really kind of fun to do and fun to visit because … if you stop and talk to them, they’ll give you information and history, which is something you don’t get without going to the library and reading some books,” said Cathy Hurley, secretary and treasurer for Living History Rendezvous. “We lean toward the education part of it.”
“These guys are professionals, and they teach. They don’t just camp.”
As if they were living in the past, event attendees will be able to see and interact with fur traders, rope makers, victorian dancers and more. Other special guests include Fort Riley soldiers in traditional garb, Buffalo Soldiers and a professional impersonator of President Abraham Lincoln who lives in Kansas.
Actors at the rendezvous hail from across the state and beyond, some coming to Kansas from as far as Wisconsin and Florida.
The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to pay $1 and enter a raffle, which includes handmade prizes and gift cards.
“It’s stuff that you don't get in school and you just don’t see unless you attend one of these things,” Hurley said. “Each campsite you go to, there should be something different going on.”
Hurley also said the organization is looking for people to help make the event happen each year.
“There’s not very many of us,” she said. “We’re always looking for people to join.”