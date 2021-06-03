The National Speech and Debate Association recently announced Mulvane High School teacher Jason Mitchell as a winner of the Diamond Coach Award, recognizing a professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education. This is his fourth Diamond Award – the highest honor coaches can achieve as part of the National Speech and Debate Association.
Since 1925, the National Speech and Debate Association has been recognizing student and coach achievements in speech and debate. Coaches earn points in the national honorary through team participation, student achievement, public service and leadership work. To earn a Diamond Award, a coach must be a member of the National Speech and Debate Association for at least five years. Coaches earn additional awards with more points earned in the Honor Society. A coach who attains 15,000 points is awarded a first Diamond; they receive a second Diamond for 30,000 points, a third for 60,000 points, and so on. Five years must pass between each Diamond Award.
“Our Diamond Award winners provide access to the life changing benefits of speech and debate for thousands of students,” said National Speech and Debate Executive Director J. Scott Wunn. “We are proud to recognize these educators for their service, and thank them for their hard work.”
All Diamond Award winners will be recognized at the world’s largest academic competition, the National Speech and Debate Tournament in Albuquerque, N.M., in June. More than 10,000 students, coaches, and parents from across the nation attend the National Tournament every year.