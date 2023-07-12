Rayna Neises Memory Cafe.jpg

Rayna Neises (left) participates in an activity with caregivers and their family members with dementia at Aviator Church during a monthly get together at Memory Café. The concept is to help with engagement for caregivers and their loved ones.

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

Caring for a loved one diagnosed with dementia can be draining both emotionally and physically. But, for Rayna Neises, it can still be a time to make memories and have shared experiences. Neises and Gaylynn Green, both members of the Changing Minds Dementia Support Group started a monthly get-together for caretakers and their loved ones that focuses on finding community and happiness during the journey called Memory Café. The group meets from 10 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of every month at Aviator Church in Derby.

“Memory Café is designed to bring the caregiver and the person with brain change together, bring them to a safe environment with low expectations, with understanding of behaviors that might come out with the person with brain change. We create an atmosphere where they can create memories together, as well as interact with others in a similar situation,” Neises said.

