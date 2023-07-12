Caring for a loved one diagnosed with dementia can be draining both emotionally and physically. But, for Rayna Neises, it can still be a time to make memories and have shared experiences. Neises and Gaylynn Green, both members of the Changing Minds Dementia Support Group, started a monthly get-together for caretakers and their loved ones that focuses on finding community and happiness during the journey called Memory Café. The group meets from 10 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of every month at Aviator Church in Derby.
“Memory Café is designed to bring the caregiver and the person with brain change together, bring them to a safe environment with low expectations, with understanding of behaviors that might come out with the person with brain change. We create an atmosphere where they can create memories together, as well as interact with others in a similar situation,” Neises said.
Different themed activities are planned every month. May was Derby Days with horse race games and mint chocolate cupcakes.
Neises is passionate about fighting Alzheimer’s and supporting caregivers after caring for both of her parents being diagnosed with dementia. Neises was 16 when her mother was diagnosed at the age of 53. She helped her father care for her mother for 12 years before she passed away. When her father was diagnosed, Neises made the trek three days a week to Kansas City from Belle Plaine to help care for her father, who passed away in 2018, 14 years after being diagnosed.
“I definitely have walked the walk of caregiving and know how hard it can be,” Neises said.
Neises is a certified trainer through Teepa Snow’s Positive Approach to Care (PAC) organization that focuses on understanding why dementia happens and how to support those living with brain change in a more positive and respectful way. Neises is also a certified coach through the International Coach Federation.
In addition to training and coaching, Neises has written a book, “No Regrets: Hope for Your Caregiving Season” (available on Amazon.com or local booksellers). In the summary she writes:
“The healthy integration of caring for an aging parent requires being able to walk them all the way to the end of their life while still having a life to walk back into.”
Neises touts the importance of self-care while being a caregiver.
“I always tell caregivers, you know, you are your parents’ legacy. They wouldn’t want you to give up your whole life to care for them,” Neises said.
Another aspect of caregiving that surprised Neises was how she became a manager for her parents’ affairs from managing medication to setting appointments to dealing with their finances.
Neises has networked with other PAC certified caregivers in the area in a group called Changing Minds that focuses on understanding how the disease affects the brain and how to interact and connect with your loved one. Neises stresses the importance of connecting and doing things with loved ones not to them.
Neises discusses caregiving with other caregivers in her podcast “A Season of Caring Podcast” that she began in February of 2020. She’s broadcast over 160 episodes full of wisdom and advice on the subject, often speaking about the faith that has helped her during caregiving.
“Jesus was my best friend and who I found could offer me peace even in the hard season of my mom's progression and eventual death. After losing my dad to the disease 20 years after my mom, I was surprised by the depth of the grief. As I talked to God about how hard it was to find my footing without my dad, I felt Him call me to support other daughters who are caring for their aging parents,” Neises said.