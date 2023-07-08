Garden Fair (copy)
COURTESY

The Sedgwick County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program will be conducting a new volunteer training class to be held in the fall of 2023.

Anyone interested in applying for the program is encouraged to attend an informational meeting on Thursday, July 20 at 1:30 p.m. at the Sedgwick County Extension Center in 4-H Hall, 7001 W. 21st St. North. The requirements and benefits of the program will be outlined and current Master Gardeners will be on-hand to share their experiences as volunteers. Applications will be available at the event and are also available online at https://www.sedgwick.k-state.edu/.

