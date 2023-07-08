The Sedgwick County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program will be conducting a new volunteer training class to be held in the fall of 2023.
Anyone interested in applying for the program is encouraged to attend an informational meeting on Thursday, July 20 at 1:30 p.m. at the Sedgwick County Extension Center in 4-H Hall, 7001 W. 21st St. North. The requirements and benefits of the program will be outlined and current Master Gardeners will be on-hand to share their experiences as volunteers. Applications will be available at the event and are also available online at https://www.sedgwick.k-state.edu/.
“Our volunteers come from diverse backgrounds, with many interesting talents and skills, but together they share the common bonds of a love for gardening and a desire to help better the community,” Matthew McKernan, Horticulture Agent for K-State Research & Extension said.
New recruits for the Sedgwick County Master Gardener Volunteer Program must be residents of Sedgwick County, and will participate in extensive horticultural training provided by K-State Research & Extension.
Volunteers devote a minimum of 48 hours of hands-on volunteer service in the community annually. Potential volunteer activities include maintaining a demonstration garden and arboretum, volunteering at gardening-themed workshops and special events, assisting with gardening projects in the community and much more.
For more information, contact the Sedgwick County Extension office at 316-660-0100 or email sg@listserv.ksu.edu