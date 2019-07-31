Sedgwick County residents can now dispose of unwanted or expired medications at designated medical drop boxes, according to a release.
Acceptable at the drop boxes are prescription, over-the-counter and controlled medications. Residents can drop the drugs off without any questions asked or an ID check.
The nearest drop box is at Mulvane Police Department, 410 E. Main St. There are also drop boxes at police departments in Valley Center, Clearwater, Bel Aire and Cheney.
The drop-box program come as a partnership between Sedgwick County Environmental Resources and local law enforcement agencies. It is funded through the solid waste fee, which subsidizes a number of other community programs like remote household hazardous waste collection events.
Previously, the release states, county residents could only drop off controlled substances in specific pharmacies.