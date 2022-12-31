Medicaid Expansion 1

Medicaid is expected to become a hot topic in the upcoming legislative session – with expansion aiming to extend medical coverage beyond just low-income adults who are seniors, disabled or have children.

Medicaid expansion is a popular policy among voters, in Kansas and across the country. More than seven in 10 Kansas voters support expanding Medicaid eligibility, according to a survey from Fort Hays State University

But that popularity hasn’t been enough to motivate lawmakers to pass Medicaid expansion, despite a decade of trying. Lawmakers introduced dozens of bills over the past 10 years with no success. 

Kansas is one of the 11 states — marked in blue and purple in the map — that have not passed Medicaid expansion. Gov. Laura Kelly has promised Kansans to reintroduce the measure when the 2023 legislative session starts in January.
