TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently announced that her plan to provide Kansas mothers with health care coverage under Kansas Medicaid (KanCare) up to 12 months post-delivery was approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The postpartum health care extension from two months to a year was approved retroactive to April 1, 2022, and extends coverage for postpartum beneficiaries of Kansas Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). There are more than 500,000 Kansans, or one in five residents, who are enrolled in Kansas Medicaid or CHIP.

“Our efforts to expand health care coverage have paid off, benefiting moms and giving babies a stronger start to life,” Gov. Kelly said. “This bipartisan work will reduce maternal mortality, improve child development, and save Kansans money on vital health care.”

