Vogel Transition

Col. Nate Vogel will leave his post as base commander at McConnell in early June after serving in the role for two years.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

It will be almost two years exactly from when Col. Nate Vogel took over as commander of McConnell Air Force Base – and the 22nd Air Refueling Wing – that he hands those reins over to the next in line. 

Vogel is getting set to leave his post as base commander at McConnell in June after two years filling that role. He is leaving the base near Derby to fill a position at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

0
0
0
0
0