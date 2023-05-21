It will be almost two years exactly from when Col. Nate Vogel took over as commander of McConnell Air Force Base – and the 22nd Air Refueling Wing – that he hands those reins over to the next in line.
Vogel is getting set to leave his post as base commander at McConnell in June after two years filling that role. He is leaving the base near Derby to fill a position at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
According to Vogel, the two-year timeframe he got to serve as commander at McConnell is pretty typical, but that does not make the next move any easier.
While getting into the Air Force was seen as a measure to provide some motivation and direction, Vogel quickly found himself gravitating back to McConnell and the Midwest (where he is originally from).
Over his years of service in the Air Force, Vogel has had nearly 20 different assignments, being stationed at McConnell AFB on three separate occasions – as an Airman before heading off to college, for his first assignment after pilot training and as base commander.
“There’s always something special about your first flying assignment, and so I’ve always held McConnell and the 22nd Air Refueling Wing in really high regard,” Vogel said. “When I found out I was selected to come back here and command the whole base and the wing, it was a dream come true.”
Before being named commander of McConnell, Vogel was serving as vice commander of Kadena Air Base in Japan.
As commander of McConnell AFB and the 22nd ARW, Vogel commands more then 3,500 active duty Airmen and the ARW’s fleet of KC-135 and KC-46 aircraft. Those aircraft help provide in-flight, all-weather aerial refueling for U.S. and allied military aircraft and airlift for global reach projection of troops, equipment and supplies worldwide.
Vogel said adopting the use of the KC-46 – both for McConnell and the U.S. Air Force overall – was a primary goal once he took over as commander, as he “knew we could move the ball forward” with that aircraft.
“When it comes to the KC-46, we’ve done a great job leading not only the KC-46 here, but the KC-46 enterprise Air Force-wide forward,” Vogel said.
McConnell now serves as the chair for KC-46 Weapons System Council. Continuing to push the aircraft’s capabilities further, McConnell also set the record for longest duration flight in Air Mobility Command history last year.
Given all Vogel has done at McConnell, and with his history and the relationships formed, he admitted this transition is a tough one.
“It’s really hard to leave here,” Vogel said. “Command is difficult. It never stops; it’s all encompassing. It’s good in that I’ll get some time back to spend with my family and things like that, but it’s going to be really difficult to leave. The community relationships are amazing. The Airmen here are amazing. The mission is amazing.”
Vogel pointed to the recent Lethal Price exercise as a major accomplishment in his time as commander – and something he admitted would not have been possible two years ago. Airmen and base leadership executed dozens of capabilities in that exercise, making it look seamless in preparing for a number of various scenarios.
Nearly 1,000 members of base personnel live in Derby, with 1,000 more students attending Derby schools, so a strong relationship there has always been a priority. But when Vogel returned as commander he said he focused on building that neighborly bond out with other area communities (Andover, Haysville, Mulvane, etc.) – given the $850 million economic impact the base has on the region.
To that end, McConnell has taken on infrastructure projects to serve the region and also provided mutual aid when needed (i.e., the 2022 Andover tornado). That support has been reciprocated, too, and Vogel encourages the next commander to maintain those strong community relationships.
“Anytime that we needed anything we just asked, whether it’s a look at local housing to see how that’s going, child care or anything like that,” Vogel said. “That’s what makes McConnell special, that’s what makes McConnell viable moving into the future as well.”
Col. Cory Damon is set to officially take over command of the 22nd ARW from Col. Vogel on June 9.