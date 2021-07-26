McConnell Air Force Base’s Airman and Family Readiness Center is hosting a school supply drive for military families.
The center is giving free school supplies to all military families E-6 and below. Families will be able to pick up a backpack full of school supplies.
The bags were donated by Operation Home Front and the supplies came from various local contributions.
The supply drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 26-30 at building 338.
Any questions can be directed to 316-759-6020.