McConnell Exercise 1

Deployed Commander Col. Jacob Thornburg speaks at the tent city site deployed on McConnell at the end of March. The tent city was part of an exercise to train Airmen to operate in a deployed and degraded communications environment.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

To close out the month of March, the 22nd Air Refueling Wing at McConnell Air Force Base held a groundbreaking exercise in an effort to prepare personnel for the evolving threats and environments they might face in the field.

From March 27-31, the 22nd ARW deployed a tent city at McConnell for its first-ever large-scale exercise to demonstrate its ability to command and control aircraft in a “deployed and degraded communications environment.”

McConnell Exercise 2

A KC-46 takes off over the tent city on base. Several different air missions were launched is part of the 22nd ARW’s first-ever large-scale exercise.
