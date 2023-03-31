Deployed Commander Col. Jacob Thornburg speaks at the tent city site deployed on McConnell at the end of March. The tent city was part of an exercise to train Airmen to operate in a deployed and degraded communications environment.
To close out the month of March, the 22nd Air Refueling Wing at McConnell Air Force Base held a groundbreaking exercise in an effort to prepare personnel for the evolving threats and environments they might face in the field.
From March 27-31, the 22nd ARW deployed a tent city at McConnell for its first-ever large-scale exercise to demonstrate its ability to command and control aircraft in a “deployed and degraded communications environment.”
“It’s been a pretty intense, groundbreaking exercise, said 22nd ARW Commander Col. Nate Vogel.
During the exercise, the tent city served as the “spoke” for “hub-and-spoke” operations as part of McConnell’s Agile Combat Employment (ACE). It was a concept tested as the Air Force looks to move away from relying on large, fixed bases and prepare to dispense aircraft to smaller, more mobile bases in an effort to make forces less targetable – while continuing to meet mission needs for tanker aircraft.
Among the missions flown as part of the exercise were two long-endurance (24-plus hours) missions, aeromedical evacuations, air refueling (over land and sea) and night missions using night vision goggles. The exercise started with a mass launch of 21 KC-46 and KC-135 tankers – the largest such launch of aircraft in base history. Aircraft were launched to different “spoke” bases in Spokane, Wash.; Tampa, Fla.; and New Jersey.
Col. Vogel noted the base attempted to hold the exercise on multiple occasions in 2022, but real world situations prevented that. Following months of planning, the exercise was rescheduled for this March – with the tent city (including tents for living, recreation and eating) deployed and put up in the span of about a week.
Over 100 McConnell Airmen were selected to participate in the drill, including some subject experts and others chosen to help hone and learn new skills as the Air Force works to adapt to a changing global landscape.
“We’re learning tactics, techniques and procedures that we can utilize in future conflict,” said Deployed Commander (and 22nd ARW Vice Commander) Col. Jacob Thornburg. “If you look around the world, you can see that forces today, especially the United States Air Force, have to be ready for a spectrum of warfare.”
In addition to the missions operated from the tent city, some experimentation was done to test additional adaptive communication capabilities as well as using solar arrays in the field. Personnel noted the array was able to operate tent city communications for a full day and can charge a central battery for the base that will last up to eight hours with zero sunlight.
As part of the degraded communications environment, Airmen at the tent did not have their cell phones (which could be targeted by enemy combatants) during the exercise to simulate a remote deployed environment and being cut off from the outside world.
Col. Thornburg noted that made it especially challenging to get information to air crews executing a mission on a 24-hour cycle. While addressing those specific challenges – some doing so for the first time – he and other personnel noted that helped strengthen the team overall.
“We’re very used to having communication devices in our hands, so for this specific exercise we took those devices away from them. For some people that are not used to doing that, it’s a mind shift,” Col. Thornburg said. “One of the benefits, one of the fun things for me to watch is that they’re actually communicating with each other. They’re talking together. They’re learning from each other.”
“The biggest takeaway from this exercise is being comfortable with being uncomfortable, so we want folks to realize there may be deployments where they don’t have stuff guaranteed, that they may be trying new processes, they may not have the technology that they’ve been so reliant on,” said Tent City Mayor Capt. Cody Lokken. “For anything military, preparation is key, so for us out here at McConnell we want to be prepared for any adverse actions and engagement.”