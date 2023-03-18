Several controlled burns are scheduled to take place March 18 and 19 on McConnell Air Force Base. The burns, subject to weather and wind conditions, are being conduced to remove excess vegetation to reduce the overall, long-term wildfire hazard.
Areas scheduled for controlled burn include a vacant field between Topeka and Hutchinson streets (March 18), a grass field on the northwest corner of McConnell just east of S. George Washington Boulevard (March 18), select grass fields in the southeast corner of McConnell – one adjacent to the to the base’s southern fence – west of Rock and 42nd Street (March 18), and two areas of grass fields and the south end of the runway and southwest corner of base property – both bordering East 47th Street South and east of S. Oliver Street.