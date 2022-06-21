Members of the Derby Chamber of Commerce got a crash course in McConnell Air Force Base operations at a recent luncheon, hearing from 22nd Air Refueling Wing Commander Col. Nate Vogel.
Vogel touched on some priorities and goals of the base, which essentially comes back to one focus.
“We have tankers and we are supposed to be experts at tankers,” Vogel said.
Currently, the base is going through a transition, with 22 KC-46 aircraft housed on base and 18 remaining KC-135 Stratotankers. As a program of record, McConnell will eventually move to having all KC-46 aircraft on base – 36 in total.
Approximately three years from now, Vogel projected the base will move solely to the KC-46 model, which does create a few wrinkles in the interim.
“It is a little bit of a logistical build to have two different types of airplanes at one base,” Vogel said. “They don’t use the same types of hangar space. The pilots don’t train the same way, because they’re two completely different types of airplanes.”
Local support helped make McConnell a program of record with the KC-46, and the base continues to pay that support forward and push the limits of the KC-46.
While not in direct support of Ukraine, McConnell had some of its aircraft deployed to Europe back in March to help alleviate tanker needs and test the capabilities of the KC-46.
Vogel said even a year ago that would have been a tough ask, but the KC-46 crews did 90 deployments over the span of a month – learning lessons not just for McConnell, but the entire Air Force and KC-46 enterprise.
Additionally, about six weeks ago, the McConnell team sat down to discuss practicing long endurance operations given the problem sets deploying to the Pacific Ocean – with limited landing spots.
Toward that end, the 22nd Air Refueling Wing set out to complete a 24-hour flight, which it did in early May.
Covering its bases, the operation was planned within the U.S. to mitigate risks and three pilot crews were at the ready.
When all was said and done, the McConnell crew set the Air Mobility Command record for longest duration flight. Though that was not the goal, it went a long ways for preparing crews for what they may have to be ready for in the years to come.
“That could very well be the way we’re going to operate in future optics, with what the capability of this airplane is and everything else. The first time we do it, we don’t want it to be when there’s shots being fired. We’d rather learn some lessons in kind of a free environment,” Vogel said. “The goal was to get ready for what we thought future conflict was going to look like.”