Airmen from McConnell Air Force Base have been hard at work recently, though weather events have diverted them from their normal tasks, as they have been assisting the city of Andover with recovery efforts after the community was devastated by an EF-3 Tornado on April 29.
Immediately following the tornado, which damaged thousands of buildings along a nearly 13-mile path, base leadership reached out to Andover Mayor Ronnie Price and Fire Chief Chad Russell to see how its personnel could help in the aftermath.
Coordinated efforts began on May 1 between city officials and the base, determining the right amount of volunteers to provide, as well as when and were they were needed.
McConnell’s Emergency Operations Center and first sergeants found 51 Airmen with experience who were ready to volunteer and fulfill the city’s need for three-person chainsaw crews.
On May 2, 75 Airmen went to volunteer in Andover, focusing their attention on Andover Central Park and Andover City Hall.
“I hope I’m making a difference; I feel like I am,” said Airman 1st Class Mikala Thurman, 22nd Health Care Operations mental health technician. “Being in mental health, I expected I could have to help with natural disasters through my work, but I never expected I would actually be out cleaning up the damage from a tornado.”
On May 3, Andover city officials determined that sending volunteers into the impacted neighborhoods was safe. Crews spent the previous days cutting power to downed lines, followed by an assessment of needs by disaster first responders.
Approximately 150 Airmen, alongside citizens from Andover and communities across Kansas, took to the streets taking on a large amount of destruction.
“It’s crazy, when I got here, I went into the basement of the first house we were helping with, and I saw the kids’ room. It was hard, you feel that connection, and you know that they have to [replace] all [their belongings],” said Airman Rebecca Ellison, 22nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental technician. “The dad was there and he was telling us where they hid. It was a lot to take in.”
Organizers gave volunteers their work assignments and teams when they checked in to volunteer. When they arrived, they cleaned up the damage, creating piles of debris by the street to be picked up by crews and separating intact personal belongings.
The clean-up process is ongoing and McConnell will continue to work with the city of Andover, providing support until the city has recovered.