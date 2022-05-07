During the severe weather on May 4, an Airman at McConnell Air Force Base was found injured after lightning struck near the individual on the Air Force Base flight line.
Immediately following the strike, the Airman’s coworkers alerted McConnell emergency responders who completed an initial assessment of the conscious Airman. The Airman received treatment, was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and was released later that day. The Airman’s name is not being released at this time.
According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, the McConnell instance was one of three reports of individuals being struck by lightning on May 4.