McConnell Air Force Base’s Christmas cookie drive will move online this year due to COVID-19.
The cookie drive is held annually for airmen at McConnell. This year, the drive will run through Amazon with the help of Colonel Bob Kelly and his wife, Brooke.
Individuals or businesses who would like to contribute can visit www.amazon.com/wishlist/KGOR2W9RJC3H to select the number of cookies and/or Starbucks gift cards they would like to send. Contributors can also write a special message to go along with their gifts.
Contributors are asked to select “Brooke and Bob Kelly’s Gift Registry” for the shipping information, so the team can receive the order and begin passing out gifts before Christmas.
The deadline to purchase items as part of the drive is Dec. 1.