Colonel Nate Vogel, 22nd Air Refueling Wing commander, got the chance to present to community leaders during a recent presentation to the Mulvane Chamber of Commerce.
Building and maintaining connections with people who live and work near military bases is key to mission success. Addressing the dozens of Mulvane citizens and community leaders provided a chance to express these goals, including what airmen contribute to the different communities they live in. Additionally, the discussion detailed how living in a stable, connected community is good for airmen and their families.
The visit was intended to spark a more in-depth relationship with the town of Mulvane, military leaders and the support of both the airmen and their communities.