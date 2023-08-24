McConnell Air Force Base is hosting the first annual Tanker Trot on Sept. 23. There will be a 10K and 5K run/walk around a set map of the Air Force Base. The 10K race starts at 7:30 a.m., with the 5K beginning at 8 a.m. The base opens at 5:30 a.m. All non-Common Access Card (CAC) holder guests should be through the security checkpoint by 6:30 a.m.
Following the races and awards presentations, participants and their families are encouraged to stick around to enjoy a car show starting at 11 a.m. All non-CAC cardholders must leave the base at 4 p.m. All non-Department of Defense cardholders must apply for base access. Those who do not apply for base access will not be admitted on race day.