Garden Surplus

Home gardeners are asked to contribute their extra produce this season to help feed individuals struggling with food insecurity through the Plant a Row for the Hungry program.

 COURTESY

For the 23rd year, members of the Sedgwick County Master Gardeners program are asking area residents to participate in the Plant a Row for the Hungry campaign.

As part of the initiative, all home gardeners in the county are asked to plant a little extra and share the surplus with those in need throughout the community. With over 70,000 local residents facing food insecurity every day, the Plant a Row for the Hungry program offers a way for those who love to grow vegetables, fruits and herbs to have an immediate effect on the problem of hunger by sharing their bounty with others.

