For the 23rd year, members of the Sedgwick County Master Gardeners program are asking area residents to participate in the Plant a Row for the Hungry campaign.
As part of the initiative, all home gardeners in the county are asked to plant a little extra and share the surplus with those in need throughout the community. With over 70,000 local residents facing food insecurity every day, the Plant a Row for the Hungry program offers a way for those who love to grow vegetables, fruits and herbs to have an immediate effect on the problem of hunger by sharing their bounty with others.
“What is great about the Plant a Row for the Hungry program is that we all have the ability to contribute something, even if it is as small as a single cucumber, to help address food insecurity in the community” said Lori Lohrenz, Extension Master Gardener and coordinator of the local Plant a Row for the Hungry program. “Whatever you grow best and abundantly in your garden will be appreciated, from the first potatoes of summer to the last squash in fall. Peak-quality fruits and vegetables are all shared within the community at no charge to recipients.”
Plant a Row for the Hungry is a collaborative effort between the volunteer master gardeners, Common Ground Producers & Growers Inc. Mobile Market, ICT Food Rescue and a network of participating area business collecting produce at their locations. From collection sites, donations are redistributed to local residents who are food insecure, or don’t otherwise have access to fresh produce.
“The partnerships this year will help us to better utilize all of the produce we receive” Lohrenz said. “In addition to offering fresh produce to the community, we will also be able to provide prepared meals using the fresh produce as well. This will help us reduce any food waste from our donations, and make sure we can reach even more in the community who are in need of a healthy meal.”
Now through the fall, donations will be collected at 11 drop-off sites around the Wichita metropolitan area, including:
• Augusta Ace Home Center - 316 W. Seventh Ave., Augusta
• Brady Nursery - 11200 W. Kellogg
• Hillside Nursery - 2200 S. Hillside
• Hillside Feed & Seed - 1805 S. Hillside
• Johnson’s Garden Centers (east and west) - 6225 E. Shadybrook and 2707 W. 13th
• P&P Seed & Bait - 1901 E. 21st North
• Valley Feed & Seed - 1903 S. Meridian
• Woodard Mercantile (Maize and Andover) - 4160 N. Maize Rd. and 1313 E. US-54 in Andover
• ICT Food Rescue (Towne West Square) – 4600 W. Kellogg