Plant a Row for the Hungry, a joint effort of the Sedgwick County Master Gardeners and Common Ground Producers and Growers Inc., recently kicked off its 22nd year in Sedgwick County. The program encourages all home gardeners to plant a little extra this season and share the excess with those in need throughout the community.
With over 70,000 local residents facing food insecurity every day, this program offers a way for those who love to grow vegetables, fruits and herbs to have an immediate effect on the problem of hunger by sharing their bounty with others. One pound at a time, one row at a time, individual gardens can help provide healthy, fresh, nutritious food for others.
The program utilizes a network of participating businesses to collect produce dropped off at their locations and then redistributes it to local low-income and senior residents.
Whatever individuals grow best and abundantly in their gardens will be appreciated and accepted, from the first potatoes of summer to the last squash in fall. Peak-quality fruits and vegetables are all shared within the community at no charge to recipients.
Now through the fall, Common Ground collects all donations from conveniently located drop-off sites, and its Mobile Market delivers the donations to those in need through their nonprofit partners. Participating sites include:
• Augusta Ace Home Center, 316 W. 7th Ave, Augusta (produce here is donated locally in Augusta)
• Brady Nursery, 11200 W. Kellogg
• Hillside Nursery, 2200 S. Hillside
• Hillside Feed & Seed, 1805 S. Hillside
• Johnson’s Garden Centers at 6225 E. Shadybrook and 2707 W. 13th
• P&P Seed & Bait, 1901 E. 21st North
• Valley Feed & Seed, 1903 S. Meridian
• Woodard Mercantile at 4160 N. Maize Rd. and 1313 E. US-54 in Andover
Started as a public service program by the Garden Writers Association and the GWA Foundation in 1995, the local Plant a Row effort has distributed over 800,000 pounds of fresh food since beginning locally in 2000.
Common Ground Mobile Market has expanded its capacity in low-income and food desert areas over the past two years to help minimize the impact of the COVID-19 virus on the most vulnerable. Together, Plant a Row for the Hungry and Common Ground are working toward the goal of “All are fed. No one is Hungry!”
For more information, contact K-State Research and Extension agent Rebecca McMahon at 316-660-0142 or rmcmahon@ksu.edu.