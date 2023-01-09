Mass Transit

Lawmakers at a Jan. 6 legislative budget committee discussed Medicaid statistics and new forms of transit.

 RACHEL MIPRO/KANSAS RFfLECTOR

TOPEKA — Lawmakers say it may be time to get on board with trains and other mass transit options as ways of attracting young professionals to the state. 

During a Jan. 6 legislative budget committee meeting, the last before the start of the legislative session, Rep. Troy Waymaster, R-Bunker Hill, recommended that the Kansas Department of Transportation conduct a study looking into mass transit systems for Johnson and Sedgwick counties. Waymaster also recommended the department look into potential federal funding. 

