McConnell Air Force Base announced Aug. 5 that masks must be worn indoors by all personnel while on base regardless of vaccination status.
Those required to wear masks on the installation include service members, civilian employees, all dependents, Department of Defense retirees, contractors and any other base visitors.
COVID-19 vaccines are still voluntary on the base. McConnell’s 22nd Medical Group provides medical beneficiaries vaccine opportunities every Tuesday and Thursday.
Beneficiaries can make an appointment for the vaccine at booking.appointy.com/mcconnellafb.