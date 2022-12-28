TOPEKA — U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas is backing legislation to require social media companies and other communication service providers to follow a standardized process for disclosing information to law enforcement agencies on suspected illegal trafficking of counterfeit or controlled substances.
The proposed federal law would be named for Cooper Davis, a 16-year-old Shawnee resident, who died last year of fentanyl poisoning. He thought the pill he took was a prescription Percocet.
“Fentanyl is the deadliest drug our nation has ever seen, and nearly every day in Kansas somebody dies from a poisoning,” Marshall said. “In Cooper’s case, it only took half a pill to take his life.”
Marshall said social media companies and other communication service providers must comply with comparable reporting requirements for alleged child sexual exploitation. He’s among co-sponsors of the bill with U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat from New Hampshire. The legislation would mandate the U.S. Department of Justice improve coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, foreign law enforcement agencies as well as domestic state and local agencies regarding trafficking of fentanyl and other illegal drugs. The U.S. Drug Enforcement agency would also make use of a comprehensive reporting system to better identify criminal networks trafficking drugs.