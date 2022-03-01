After more than three years of planning and preparation, internationally acclaimed artist Patrick Dougherty will visit Wichita to begin his historic, site-specific public art installation at Mark Arts. The distinguished artist – whose work has been exhibited around the world, as well as at major galleries and museums – recently selected Mark Arts for his next environmental sculpture art installation and needs over 100 community volunteers (ages 16 and up) to support with various roles and responsibilities including harvesting saplings, leaf stripping, sculpture construction and maintenance from May 2-20.
No specific skills are needed; however, each volunteer shift requires the ability to work for four hours at a time.
Interested volunteers should email their name, mailing address and phone number to program director Chloe Lang at chloe@markartsks.com. Deadline for volunteer interest submission is March 15. Visit markartsks.com/stickwork for more info.