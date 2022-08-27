Wichita’s Mark Arts gallery is currently accepting submissions for the National Watercolor Exhibition juried by Dean Mitchell. Mitchell is well known for his figurative works, landscapes and still lifes. He has received several awards and has been featured in numerous publications.
Watercolor artists are invited to submit original paintings in the water medium on paper. Works must be ready to exhibit, completed in the past three years and not displayed previously in a Mark Arts exhibition. The exhibition will be displayed at Mark Arts from Oct. 7 to Dec. 10. Deadline to submit entries is Sept. 2. Cash prizes totaling $3,000 will be awarded and numerous patron purchases are expected.